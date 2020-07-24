Go to the main site
    ANSA: Fans to return to soccer grounds in September

    24 July 2020, 22:11

    ROME. KAZINFORM - A limited number of fans will return to soccer stadiums in September, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday.

    They will return while respecting necessary COVID safety precautions and «only if the epidemiological curve permits», he said.
    Stadiums will not be full, however, the minister said.
    «The reopening will take place while obviously not filling grounds like before, but also respecting a series of measures being studied now».
    These will include social distancing and wearing face masks.

    Source: ANSA

    Raushan Alzhanova

