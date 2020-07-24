Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

ANSA: Fans to return to soccer grounds in September

24 July 2020, 22:11
ANSA: Fans to return to soccer grounds in September

ROME. KAZINFORM - A limited number of fans will return to soccer stadiums in September, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday.

They will return while respecting necessary COVID safety precautions and «only if the epidemiological curve permits», he said.
Stadiums will not be full, however, the minister said.
«The reopening will take place while obviously not filling grounds like before, but also respecting a series of measures being studied now».
These will include social distancing and wearing face masks.

Source: ANSA


Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023