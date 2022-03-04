Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ANSA: Expo 2030 will be next to Rome uni site says mayor

4 March 2022, 21:15
ROME. KAZINFORM Rome's hoped-for location of the Expo 2030 world's fair for which it is bidding will be next to the site of one of the Italian capital's three universities, at Tor Vergata, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said in presenting the bid Thursday.

«Expo 2030 will offer the perfect framework where ideas and projects regarding urban regeneration from every country can prosper and lead inclusion and sustainability,» said the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) official, ANSA reports.

«We imagine Expo not only as a temporary exposition, but as an opportunity for intelligent and sustainable urban regeneration.»

It is time to unveil the place where we plan to realise Expo.

It is a large area at Tor Vergata, next to the campus of one of Rome's three main universities«.

Gualtieri presented the bid at the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.


