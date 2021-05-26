Go to the main site
    ANSA: Etna erupts again

    26 May 2021, 21:15

    CATANIA. KAZINFORM Etna on Wednesday belched out another lava plume and column of ashy smoke in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano.

    The iconic volcano spewed ash and lapilli into a kilometre-high column, ANSA reports.

    The ash was scattered onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport's air space was not closed, as it has been for some recent eruptions.

    A southeastern breeze helped take the high and dense column of lavic ash across the city.

    Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio, where the blasts rattled windows and doors.

    The volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow.

    Volcanology institute INGV said it was the latest «paroxysm» in Etna's new phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid-February.

    The INGV also said it had found the «beating heart» of the volcano which is fuelling the activity, and «the energy inside the volcano is increasing».


