ANSA: Etna erupts again

CATANIA. KAZINFORM Etna on Wednesday belched out another lava plume and column of ashy smoke in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano.

The iconic volcano spewed ash and lapilli into a kilometre-high column, ANSA reports.

The ash was scattered onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport's air space was not closed, as it has been for some recent eruptions.

A southeastern breeze helped take the high and dense column of lavic ash across the city.

Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio, where the blasts rattled windows and doors.

The volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow.

Volcanology institute INGV said it was the latest «paroxysm» in Etna's new phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid-February.

The INGV also said it had found the «beating heart» of the volcano which is fuelling the activity, and «the energy inside the volcano is increasing».



