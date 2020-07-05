Go to the main site
    ANSA: England to stop quarantine for arrivals from Italy

    5 July 2020, 14:44

    ROME. KAZINFORM London is dropping the requirement for people from Italy and around 50 countries on a 'reduced-risk' list to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in England as of July 10.

    Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the list does not include the USA, Sweden and Portugal at the moment, ANSA reports.

    Scotland and Wales have not yet decided whether to ease the coronavirus travel restrictions, while Northern Ireland is maintaining quarantine for people from outside the UK and the Republic of Ireland.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Tourism World News
