ANSA: England to stop quarantine for arrivals from Italy

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 July 2020, 14:44
ROME. KAZINFORM London is dropping the requirement for people from Italy and around 50 countries on a 'reduced-risk' list to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in England as of July 10.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the list does not include the USA, Sweden and Portugal at the moment, ANSA reports.

Scotland and Wales have not yet decided whether to ease the coronavirus travel restrictions, while Northern Ireland is maintaining quarantine for people from outside the UK and the Republic of Ireland.


