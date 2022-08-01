1 August 2022 17:43

ANSA: Employment rate climbs to record high of 60.1% in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's employment rate reached 60.1% of the working-age population in June, the highest level on record, ISTAT said on Monday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency said that, after a drop in May, the number of people in work increased again in June, going back over the 23 million mark thanks to a rise in the number of people employed on permanent contracts.

ISTAT said the number of people in employment had risen by 400,000 (1.8%) with respect to June 2021.

It said that the unemployment rate was steady at 8.1% in June.

The youth unemployment rate, however rose 1.7 percentage points to 23.1%.

ISTAT said the proportion of people who are not active on the labour market dropped by 0.2 of percentage point to 34.5%.

Photo: ansa.it