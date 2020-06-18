Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ANSA: ECB sees big drop in eurozone's GDP, Italy among worst hit

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 June 2020, 19:16
ROME. KAZINFORM The European Central Bank (ECB) said Wednesday that Italy was set to be among the hardest hit as it forecast that the eurozone's GDP will drop by 8.7% this year in the wake of the coronavirus emergency.

The central bank predicted that the area's GDP would bounce back by 5.2% in 2021 and by 3.3% in 2022, ANSA reports.

The ECB added that, in the worst-case scenario, the eurozone's GDP would drop by 12.6%.

It said that, in addition to Italy, the other countries set to be worst affected are France and Spain.


