ROME. KAZINFORM - The Delta variant of COVID-19 had a prevalence rate of 22.7% in Italy as of June 22 and had been identified in 16 regions, the Higher Health Institute and the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

The monitoring report only took into account data from the day analysed, they said.