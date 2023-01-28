Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    ANSA: COVID deaths down 30%, cases down 26% in a week

    28 January 2023, 13:44

    ROME. KAZINFORM There was a sharp drop in the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Italy in the week 20-26 January 2023, the health ministry said in its latest weekly bulletin Friday.

    There were 345 deaths with a variation of -30.3% compared to the previous week (495), while new positive cases numbered 38,168 with a variation of -26.5% compared to the week before (51,897), ANSA reports.

    Furthermore, 608,732 swabs were taken over the last week, a change of -11.4% compared to seven days ago (687,233) and the positivity rate is 6.3% with a change of -1.3 points (the previous week it was 7.6%).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID hospitalizations down 18% in seven days – FIASO
    COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Popular
    1 Canadian business interested in implementing mining projects in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakhstan to send annually 500 scientists abroad for traineeships
    3 Prime Minister tasks Shymkent authorities to speed up construction of new airport terminal
    4 Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov wins biathlon bronze at Para Nordic World Championships in Sweden
    5 Skatov of Kazakhstan advances to ATP Challenger event quarterfinal in Chile