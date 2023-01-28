ANSA: COVID deaths down 30%, cases down 26% in a week

ROME. KAZINFORM There was a sharp drop in the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Italy in the week 20-26 January 2023, the health ministry said in its latest weekly bulletin Friday.

There were 345 deaths with a variation of -30.3% compared to the previous week (495), while new positive cases numbered 38,168 with a variation of -26.5% compared to the week before (51,897), ANSA reports.

Furthermore, 608,732 swabs were taken over the last week, a change of -11.4% compared to seven days ago (687,233) and the positivity rate is 6.3% with a change of -1.3 points (the previous week it was 7.6%).



