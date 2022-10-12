12 October 2022, 19:19

ANSA: COVID cases up again, +37% in a week – FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian COVID-19 cases rose again over the last week, rising by 37% after a 39% gain in the previous week, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The report dates to yesterday, Tuesday October 11.

Almost all the latest rise is due to 'With COVID' patients, FIASO said.

These are patients who came to hospital with other symptoms and were found to be positive to the coronavirus during routine tests.

Cases among under 18s fell by 38% over the last week, FIASO said.

Photo: ANSA