ANSA: Coronavirus to push Italy's GDP down to level of 2000 - Conte

ROME. KAZINFORM The coronavirus crisis will push Italian GDP back down to 2000 levels and so we «all have a duty to make a choral effort, all together, to recoup the lost 20 years together,» Premier Giuseppe Conte said at the webinar EY Digital Talk event «Italia Riparte» (Italy Restarts) on Thursday.

He said a «drastic» cut in red tape was required to help the post-virus-crisis recovery. Conte said «we don't yet know the full scope of the crisis» and called for an «organic» reform to achieve a «fair and efficient tax system», ANSA reports.

The premier said he would call an estates general of social partners to help forge a recovery plan.



