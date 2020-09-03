Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    ANSA: Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened – Speranza

    3 September 2020, 12:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM The European coronavirus infection picture has worsened, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.

    With respect to a previous report, he told the Senate, «the European epidemiological picture has significantly deteriorated showing a gradual rise in the number of infections», ANSA reports.

    The minutes of the meetings of the government's COVID scientific and technical committee (CTS) will be published «very shortly», Speranza added amid allegations of secrecy.

    «The government's line has, since the beginning, been a line of maximum transparency».

    Speranza went on to say that «the absolute priority is the reopening of schools».

    He said the government had «committed all its energies» towards this goal.

    Italian schools are set to reopen amid strict anti-COVID conditions on September 14.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus EU World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays