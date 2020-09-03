Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

ANSA: Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened – Speranza

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 September 2020, 12:16
ANSA: Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened – Speranza

ROME. KAZINFORM The European coronavirus infection picture has worsened, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.

With respect to a previous report, he told the Senate, «the European epidemiological picture has significantly deteriorated showing a gradual rise in the number of infections», ANSA reports.

The minutes of the meetings of the government's COVID scientific and technical committee (CTS) will be published «very shortly», Speranza added amid allegations of secrecy.

«The government's line has, since the beginning, been a line of maximum transparency».

Speranza went on to say that «the absolute priority is the reopening of schools».

He said the government had «committed all its energies» towards this goal.

Italian schools are set to reopen amid strict anti-COVID conditions on September 14.


Coronavirus   EU   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital