Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    ANSA: Back to school for four million Italian pupils

    14 September 2021, 12:09

    ROME. KAZINFORM Almost four million pupils in nine Italian regions and one autonomous returned to school on Monday under strict measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

    Among these measures is the new obligation that requires all adults that enter a school, including parents, to have the Green Pass vaccine passport, ANSA reports.

    The last two school years were badly affected by the pandemic, which frequently made it necessary to conduct lessons via distance learning.

    But Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Monday that this school year will be different.

    «It is a joy to see the classes full of young people,» Bianchi told Sky television. «The schools must not just reopen, they must also go back to being at the centre of our community.

    »This year the school world has the job of making us feel (united as) a country«.

    The minister said that it will no longer be possible to put a whole region on distance learning in the case of spikes in COVID contagion, saying that interventions would be targetted and «surgical«.

    vaccination, it is possible to have the Green Pass if you have recovered from COVID or if you have recently tested negative for it).

    Pupils still have to wear facemasks in class, but Bianchi said he has not given up on the idea of removing this obligation for classes in which all the pupils are vaccinated.

    The regions where 3,865,365 pupils are returning to class are Abruzzo, Basilicata, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Umbria, Veneto and Valle d'Aosta plus the Province of Trento.

    Some parts of the country opened their schools last week and class will resume in the rest of the nation in the coming days.

    Students staged a big demonstration outside the education ministry in Rome overnight to protest against the state of the nation's schools and the problem of so-called overcrowded 'chicken-coop' classes.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Education World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava