ANSA: 'All at sea' over Green Pass say school heads

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 August 2021, 15:16
ROME. KAZINFORM The Italian school system is still «all at sea» over enforcing Green Pass vaccine passports by students, the head of the national association of head teachers told ANSA Wednesday.

Mario Rusconi, told ANSA that schools were «all at sea over the green pass and schools will have to start at midday if teachers have to check all their students' vaccine passports», ANSA reports.

Schools are set to reopen next month after spending most of last year in distance learning.

The national bioethics panel has said yes to making vaccines obligatory, at least for people carrying out public services.

«If you want to be in society and not stay shut up at home you need to get vaccinated,» panel chair Maurizio Mori told ANSA.

The government's CTS technical committee is set to examine on Friday a request to extend the Green Pass vaccine passport for up to a year.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he was convinced the CTS will say yes and said he thought the third COVID dose will also start being given starting with the most vulnerable categories: the immuno-depressed, those who have had transplants and the over 80s. (ANSA).


