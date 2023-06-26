ANSA: 11.5% of 18-24 year olds leave studies early – Istat

ROME. KAZINFORM - In 2022 11.5% of young people aged between 18 and 24 left their studies early, Istat said on Monday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

In Italy's southern regions the proportion rose to 15.1%, according to the annual report 'Noi Italia.

100 statistics to understand the country we live in'.

The dropout rate was higher among males (13.6%) than it was among females (9.1%) and compared to a European benchmark for 2030 of 9%.

In 2022, the share of adults aged between 25 and 64 with, at most, a lower secondary school diploma was estimated at 37.4%.

The share was higher for men (40.1%) than for women (34.8%).

In 2021 public spending on education in Italy accounted for 4.1% of GDP, compared to an EU average of 4.9%.