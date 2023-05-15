Go to the main site
    Another worker of Aktobekazmunaygas dies in Astana

    15 May 2023, 13:26

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Another worker of CNPC-Aktobemunaygas has died of today at the Hospital No 1 in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    As reported, four workers of CNPC-Aktobemunaygas were injured as a result of the fire, which broke out at the gas processing plant at Zhanazhol deposit.

    Three workers were brought to the Municipal Hospital No 1 of Astana by plane. One of them died on May 14, and the second worker died today. Doctors say the cause of their death is acute cardiovascular, respiratory, and renal failure.

    One more worker is getting treatment at the same hospital. The fourth worker is treated at a hospital of Aktobe. His condition is estimated as stable.

    As the administration of Aktobe region informed, a special commission will inspect the observance of workplace safety requirements at all oil producing companies of the region. A criminal investigation has been launched as per Article 292 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan «Violation of fire safety regulations.»

    The families of the victims and those injured will receive all required assistance.

    Governor of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Aktobe region Incidents Kazakhstan
