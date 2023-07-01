Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Another wildfire reported in Abai region 3 weeks after tragedy

    1 July 2023, 16:29

    BESKARAGAY. KAZINFORM – A wildfire covering an area of 1.2 ha reportedly started in Beskaragay district in Abai region earlier today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

    The blaze was reported at 9:48 am local time in Semey ormany forestry earlier this morning. The fire was localized and extinguished by local foresters.

    24 foresters and 9 units of firefighting equipment were involved in the firefighting efforts.

    Recall that the fatal wildfires claimed lives of 14 foresters in Abai region in early June. The wildfires that started in Batpayevsk forestry on June 8 shocked the entire country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Abai region Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire in Korgalzhin natural reserve still not out
    Fire at Daegu forces evacuations of about 200 inpatients
    Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave and rains July 9
    Rains and high winds predicted in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14