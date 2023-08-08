Go to the main site
    Another typhoon projected to approach Japan mainland

    8 August 2023, 12:28

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's weather agency said Tuesday the season's seventh typhoon has formed and could approach the country's main island of Honshu next week, Kyodo reports.

    At noon, Typhoon Lan was located near Minamitori Island, with an atmospheric pressure of 998 hectopascals at its center and winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    Typhoon Khanun hit the country's southernmost island prefecture of Okinawa last week, leaving one person dead and dozens injured, and causing a widespread power outage.

    It was forecast to bring strong winds and torrential rain to parts of the southwestern main island of Kyushu from Tuesday evening.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

