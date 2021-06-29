Go to the main site
    Another two cases of Delta variant confirmed in Slovakia

    29 June 2021, 08:14

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Another two cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (OLANO) announced at a press conference following a meeting of the Central Crisis Management Team on Monday, TASR reports.

    Both persons infected with the Delta variant had positive travel records and they weren’t vaccinated. The same held for the four earlier infections with the Delta variant detected in Slovakia.

    There’s no recorded spread of the Delta variant in Slovakia at the moment, according to the health minister.

    Lengvarsky and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec will present results of the Central Crisis Management Team meeting to the Coalition Council later on Monday, and if there’s an agreement on all measures, they could be approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

