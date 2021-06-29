Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Another two cases of Delta variant confirmed in Slovakia

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2021, 08:14
Another two cases of Delta variant confirmed in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Another two cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (OLANO) announced at a press conference following a meeting of the Central Crisis Management Team on Monday, TASR reports.

Both persons infected with the Delta variant had positive travel records and they weren’t vaccinated. The same held for the four earlier infections with the Delta variant detected in Slovakia.

There’s no recorded spread of the Delta variant in Slovakia at the moment, according to the health minister.

Lengvarsky and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec will present results of the Central Crisis Management Team meeting to the Coalition Council later on Monday, and if there’s an agreement on all measures, they could be approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.


World News   Coronavirus in the world   Delta COVID-19 variant  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay