Another sprint on rainy day for Astana riders in BinckBank Tour Stage 3

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 October 2020, 07:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After yesterday’s cancelled stage, the BinckBank Tour restarted today with stage 3 in Aalter. The peloton passed 7 local laps with a total distance of 157 km. It was a cold and rainy day which ended with another bunch sprint, won by the Danish rider Mads Pedersen, who became the new race leader.

Davide Martinelli became the best Astana Pro Team performer with 23rd position.

«We were happy to continue this race after yesterday’s stage has been cancelled. It was quite a hard day because of weather conditions with raining all day long, but we were able to pass it without any serious trouble. In the end of the day we had Davide Martinelli up there in front of the group trying to do his sprint but being boxed in at the last corner he could not make a good sprint. Tomorrow we will have a short individual time trial, while after it we will be looking forward to the last stage in Geraardsbergen,» said Dmitri Sedoun.

Stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour will be held tomorrow: 8.14-km-long individual time trial in Riemst.


Sport   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
