Another rescue crew jets off to quake-hit Türkiye from Kazakhstan

8 February 2023, 14:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The second team of rescuers and paramedics from Kazakhstan has jetted off to the quake-stricken Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The second group consisting of 60 rescuers, paramedics, and canine team from Kazakhstan is expected to join the rescue efforts in Gaziantep and help in liquidation of the aftermath of the devastating earthquake and its aftershocks in the southeast of Türkiye.

In addition, the Kazakhstani aircraft was loaded with some 150 types of rescue instruments and equipment and over 160 types of medical supplies.

The total number of Kazakhstani rescuers working around the clock in the rubbles in Türkiye will exceed 100, including the first team which has already arrived in Gaziantep.

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced earlier it stands ready to send 125 healthcare workers to the quake-battered province of Türkiye.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the Kazakh government to quickly lend emergency assistance to the Turkish Republic in overcoming the aftermath of the deadliest earthquake to date in the southeast of the country.

A national period of mourning has been announced across Türkiye after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the country causing multiple deaths and mass destructions early Monday.

