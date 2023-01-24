Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan

24 January 2023, 07:47
SEMEY. KAZINFORM A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opened its doors in Semey pursuant to the President’s task, the press service of the Labor and Social Protection Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

Labor and Social Protection Vice Minister Yerbol Ospanov, Abai region governor Nurlan Urankhayev and others took part in the solemn opening ceremony.

The 150-bed center is designed to provide care for people from remote districts.

It is one of the 12 planned centers to open countrywide by 2025. Such centers are expected to offer special social services to some 2,000 people.

More rehabilitation centers will open this year in Turkistan, Zhambyl and Aktobe regions.


Photo: gov.kz


