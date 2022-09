Another quake rocks southeast of Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Another quake rocked 404km southeast of Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

A 4.4-magnitutde quake originated within China was recorded 404km southeast of Almaty city. The earthquake hit at a depth of 10km at 5:12 pm local time.

Earlier it was reported that a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded 388km away from Almaty city at 4:03 pm Almaty time today.

Photo : ekonomigundemi.com.tr