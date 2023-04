Another quake rocks China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An earthquake centered in China has been recorded southeast of Almaty city at 1:58 pm Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

A quake measured 4.1 on the MPV scale was recorded within the Chinese territory 432km southeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 5km.

Previously it was reported that the Kazakh seismologists registered a 4.5M quake within the Chinese territory this morning.