Another quake recorded in territory of China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake 557 km southeastwards of Almaty in the territory of China, Kazinform learnt from the seismological field trial expedition.

The quake was recorded today at 07:37:25 a.m. Almaty time.

The 4.8 magnitude quake rocked at a depth of 5 km.

On April 4 Kazakhstani seismologists recorded three quakes in the territory of China.