Another quake recorded in China
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on October 13 at 01:56 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.
It was centered 360 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The 4.4 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
As earlier reported, the seismologists recorded the first quake at 07:08 a.m. Almaty time.
