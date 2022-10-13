13 October 2022, 15:00

Another quake recorded in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on October 13 at 01:56 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 360 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The 4.4 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

As earlier reported, the seismologists recorded the first quake at 07:08 a.m. Almaty time.

