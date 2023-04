ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Another quake, this time measuring 5.1 on the MPV scale, was reported in Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of this earthquake was registered in the Tajik territory, 723 km southwest of Almaty city.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 15 km at 8:53 am Almaty time.

Earlier it was reported that a series of quakes had shaken Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at night and early in the morning.