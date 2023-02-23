Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another quake jolts Tajikistan

23 February 2023, 15:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another earthquake measuring 5.0 on the MPV scale hit Tajikistan today, Kazinform reports citing the network of seismic stations of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The quake was recorded at 02:01:05 pm. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 15 kilometers, 606 kilometers southwest of Almaty, in the territory of Tajikistan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 38.21° north latitude and 73.75° east longitude.


