Another quake hits Kyrgyz-Chinese border

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Another quake with a magnitude of 4.2 on MPV scale has rocked the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, Kazinform learned from the seismic stations network of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The quake occurred at 08:14:47 am, at a depth of 10 kilometers, 276 kilometers southeast of Almaty. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.90° north latitude, 79.76° east longitude.