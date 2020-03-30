Go to the main site
    Another nurse contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    30 March 2020, 07:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Another nurse contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram-channel of the Healthcare Ministry’s Operational Headquarters for Fight with Coronavirus.

    As an official statement reads, the first nurse who contracted COVID-19 is a resident of Atyrau region.

    The second case of infection among medical staff was registered in Kyzylorda city. The 23-year-old nurse of a municipal outpatient hospital tested positive after took care of a woman with coronavirus. 16 people who had contacted the nurse were placed on quarantine.

    As of March 29, Kyzylorda region reported 2 cases of coronavirus.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kyzylorda region
