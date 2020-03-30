Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another nurse contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 March 2020, 07:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Another nurse contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram-channel of the Healthcare Ministry’s Operational Headquarters for Fight with Coronavirus.

As an official statement reads, the first nurse who contracted COVID-19 is a resident of Atyrau region.

The second case of infection among medical staff was registered in Kyzylorda city. The 23-year-old nurse of a municipal outpatient hospital tested positive after took care of a woman with coronavirus. 16 people who had contacted the nurse were placed on quarantine.

As of March 29, Kyzylorda region reported 2 cases of coronavirus.


