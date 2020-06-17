Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Another MRI scanner installed in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2020, 20:40
Another MRI scanner installed in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The second up-to-date MRI scanner was installed at the hospital in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The new MRI scanner is set to examine up to 20 patients a day. The Governor of the region, Kumar Aksakalov, during his working visit to hospital noted that till the end of the year the region would acquire one more MRI machine. The third one will be installed at the cancer treatment centre.

In 2018 the region allocated KZT 636 nln for upgrading medical equipment. In 2019 the funds increased threefold to stand at KZT 2.8 bln. This year it is targeted to buy 132 units of equipment worth KZT 2.4 bln. The digital angiograph was installed at the cardiac centre. Digital mammography machines were bought for the cancer treatment centre and four district hospitals. Next year the authorities plan to acquire two CT scans for the multi-field city hospital and a hospital at Mussrepov district.


North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously