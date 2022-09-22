Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Another medical worker dies after bus-truck collision in Saryshagan

    22 September 2022, 17:36

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Obstetrician Aidana Imasheva has died today in intensive care unit of Karaganda Municipal Hospital. She was among 10 medical workers of LLP Medical Center of Zhezkazgan, who were coming back from the annual medical examination of employees of Balkhash-based Kazakhmys company, when their bus collided with MAZ truck near Saryshagan settlement in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    The staff of Karaganda regional healthcare department express their condolences to the family and relatives of nurse Aidana Imasheva.

    The tragedy occurred September 19, at 07:30 pm in Aktogay district, on the Almaty –Yekaterinburg highway, 30km from Saryshagan village. Both drivers and a passenger of the bus died at the scene. Another passenger died in an ambulance.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Karaganda region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
    2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union