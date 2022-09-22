Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another medical worker dies after bus-truck collision in Saryshagan
22 September 2022, 17:36

Another medical worker dies after bus-truck collision in Saryshagan

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Obstetrician Aidana Imasheva has died today in intensive care unit of Karaganda Municipal Hospital. She was among 10 medical workers of LLP Medical Center of Zhezkazgan, who were coming back from the annual medical examination of employees of Balkhash-based Kazakhmys company, when their bus collided with MAZ truck near Saryshagan settlement in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

The staff of Karaganda regional healthcare department express their condolences to the family and relatives of nurse Aidana Imasheva.

The tragedy occurred September 19, at 07:30 pm in Aktogay district, on the Almaty –Yekaterinburg highway, 30km from Saryshagan village. Both drivers and a passenger of the bus died at the scene. Another passenger died in an ambulance.

