Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Another Kazakhstani to vie in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship semis

    22 March 2023, 16:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan advanced to the semifinal of the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships taking place in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova was victorious over Omailyn Alcalá of Venezuela 5-0 in the 57kg quarterfinal bout at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

    The Kazakhstani scored two early wins in her previous bouts at the tournament.

    The 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are to run through March 26, 2023.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10