Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Another Kazakhstani propels into 2021 Roland Garros Round 2

    31 May 2021, 22:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the opening round Diyas faced world number 71 Heather Watson. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 7 minutes to stun the British tennis player in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

    Zarina Diyas hit one ace and made two double faults, whereas Watson fired five aces and made five double faults.

    In the next round the Kazakhstani will take on Belgian Elise Mertens.

    Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled into the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in France after eliminating French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot. Next she will play against Japanese Nao Hibino.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva is also expected to kick off her 2021 Roland Garros campaign against Tunisian Ons Jabeur.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana