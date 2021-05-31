Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Another Kazakhstani propels into 2021 Roland Garros Round 2

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2021, 22:12
Another Kazakhstani propels into 2021 Roland Garros Round 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the opening round Diyas faced world number 71 Heather Watson. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 7 minutes to stun the British tennis player in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Zarina Diyas hit one ace and made two double faults, whereas Watson fired five aces and made five double faults.

In the next round the Kazakhstani will take on Belgian Elise Mertens.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled into the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in France after eliminating French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot. Next she will play against Japanese Nao Hibino.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva is also expected to kick off her 2021 Roland Garros campaign against Tunisian Ons Jabeur.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year