Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.81 eur/kzt 489.28

    rub/kzt 4.53 cny/kzt 61.59
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Another Kazakh tourist injured in road accident in Türkiye dies

    3 August 2023, 14:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another Kazakhstani tourist injured in a road accident in Türkiye died, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    The woman died last night at the Alanya state hospital. Her relatives are staying at hospital. The body will be repatriated to Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, the body of the man killed in the road accident was airlifted to Kazakhstan.

    On July 30 a minibus carrying 12 citizens of Kazakhstan smashed into a truck in Alanya. Two of them were in moderately severe condition. They were operated on. The rest 10 Kazakhstanis, including four kids, were in satisfactory condition.

    On July 31 one of the Kazakh tourists died.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Incidents Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Special commission to conduct all-round investigation into cause of Kazakhstanskaya mine incident
    Woman sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for throwing newborn to death in S. Korea
    Bus side window falls on mother and her newborn daughter in Karaganda
    3 killed in car crash in Karaganda region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan Labour Confederation calls to revise contract between Government and ArcelorMittal
    2 Special commission to conduct all-round investigation into cause of Kazakhstanskaya mine incident
    3 August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Body of miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine identified
    5 Kazakhstani companies showcase pasta, conserves at Urumqi exhibition