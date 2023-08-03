Another Kazakh tourist injured in road accident in Türkiye dies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another Kazakhstani tourist injured in a road accident in Türkiye died, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.



The woman died last night at the Alanya state hospital. Her relatives are staying at hospital. The body will be repatriated to Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the body of the man killed in the road accident was airlifted to Kazakhstan.

On July 30 a minibus carrying 12 citizens of Kazakhstan smashed into a truck in Alanya. Two of them were in moderately severe condition. They were operated on. The rest 10 Kazakhstanis, including four kids, were in satisfactory condition.

On July 31 one of the Kazakh tourists died.