    Another Kazakh citizen’s body found under rubble in Kahramanmaraş brought to Taldykorgan

    13 February 2023, 15:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescuers working in Türkiye’s quake-stricken southeastern city of Kahramanmaraş found a body of a woman, who allegedly was the national of Kazakhstan. The relatives who arrived from Almaty, recognized her and said her name was Zhanar Zhaksybekova, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The diplomats rendered all required assistance in transportation of Zhanar Zhaksybekova’s body from Kahramanmaraş to Antalya and further to Almaty, and in handling the documents. The body was brought today to Taldykorgan.

    All repatriation costs are borne by the state.

    Besides, an agreement was reached with the Turkish airline Pegasus to provide a 90 percent discount for the relatives accompanying the deceased citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
