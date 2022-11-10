Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals

10 November 2022, 19:07

10 November 2022, 19:07

Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan beat Uzbek Shakhzod Muzafarov by unanimous decision in the semifinals at the at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

He will now vie for the top honors in the men’s 54 kg final bout.

Photo: kfb.kz