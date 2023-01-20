Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Another Kazakh boxer advances to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis

    20 January 2023, 18:41

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan was victorious in his quarterfinal bout securing his berth in the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semifinals in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Sabyrkhan KOed his opponent from Malaysia in the -57kg weight class in the first round and the fight was stopped ahead of time in the second one.

    Earlier at the start of the tournament the Kazakhstani upset Uzbek boxing champion Mirzabek Mirzakhalilov.

    Last year Makhmud Sabyrkhan reached the final of the 2022 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, falling to the Philippines boxer.

    Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai and Altynbek Nursultan have both reached the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semifinals in Thai capital.

    The roster of the Kazakhstan’s national team at the tournament includes Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).

    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh boxer scores knockdown, reaches semis of ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    Crucial to promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage at international arena – Deputy PM
    Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
    3,415 maslikhat deputies to be elected in early elections
    Popular
    1 Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
    2 Tokayev meets NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
    3 Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March
    4 Japan to allow unlicensed electric scooter riding from July
    5 Weather warning in effect in Kyzylorda and Turkestan rgns