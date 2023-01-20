Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another Kazakh boxer advances to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis

20 January 2023, 18:41
BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan was victorious in his quarterfinal bout securing his berth in the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semifinals in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Sabyrkhan KOed his opponent from Malaysia in the -57kg weight class in the first round and the fight was stopped ahead of time in the second one.

Earlier at the start of the tournament the Kazakhstani upset Uzbek boxing champion Mirzabek Mirzakhalilov.

Last year Makhmud Sabyrkhan reached the final of the 2022 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, falling to the Philippines boxer.

Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai and Altynbek Nursultan have both reached the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semifinals in Thai capital.

The roster of the Kazakhstan’s national team at the tournament includes Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).

Photo: sports.kz


