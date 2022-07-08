Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Another Indian student dies while swimming in Kazakhstan

    8 July 2022, 12:11

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM A 23-year-old Indian student of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University drowned in Kapshagay water reservoir, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty region’s emergency department says the incident occurred July 7 at around 02:50 pm.

    «As we found out, a group of students came to Konayev (former Kapshagay town) from Almaty to swim in the Kapshagay water reservoir. The students ignored the rescuers’ warnings and swam far away from the beach. Unfortunately, one of the students drowned. The man’s body was recovered from the water,» the emergency department said, urging the citizens to observe safety rules on the water.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty region Incidents Konayev
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published