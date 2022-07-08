Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another Indian student dies while swimming in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 July 2022, 12:11
KONAYEV. KAZINFORM A 23-year-old Indian student of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University drowned in Kapshagay water reservoir, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s emergency department says the incident occurred July 7 at around 02:50 pm.

«As we found out, a group of students came to Konayev (former Kapshagay town) from Almaty to swim in the Kapshagay water reservoir. The students ignored the rescuers’ warnings and swam far away from the beach. Unfortunately, one of the students drowned. The man’s body was recovered from the water,» the emergency department said, urging the citizens to observe safety rules on the water.


