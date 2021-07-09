Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Another hospital turned into 600-bed COVID-19 facility in Nur-Sultan

    9 July 2021, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more city hospital has been converted into an infectious diseases hospital in Nur-Sultan following the worsening COVID-19 situation and growing infections, Kazinform cites the official website of the city’s administration.

    The city’s multipurpose city hospital #1 begins to receive COVID-19 patients starting from today deploying 600 beds. According to the city’s health office, such a measure has been taken due to the lack of COVID-19 beds in the city.

    Last week, the city turned two its hospitals: the city center for mental health and genera military clinical hospital of the Ministry of Defense with a total of 300 beds into infectious diseases hospitals.

    In the early hours of July 9, a total of 2,007 COVID-19 patients were staying at infectious diseases hospitals in Nur-Sultan, occupying 81% of the beds. Of the 2,007, 156 were in intensive care units and 28 patients on lung ventilation.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy