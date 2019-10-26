Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Another Golden Man found in Aktobe region

    26 October 2019, 11:58

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM An ancient burial site with golden items was discovered in Temir district of Aktobe region.

    Archeologists say there was an ancient town in the area of Taskopa village.

    «The excavations began in August. We have found 15 burial sites. 4 of them will be examined in the current year. A Golden Man was found in one of them at a depth of 5 meters 70 centimeters. His helmet, belt are covered with gold. We have also found various golden items there. The research will be continued. The burial site dates back to the 5th century BC. It is quite likely that this man was a tribal chief,» Governor of Temir district Zholdas Kalamagambetov said.

    The burial ground located in 2km from Taskopa village will be studied in the nearest 3 years. Unfortunately, the main burial site was robbed by grave robbers, he added.

    The most famous Golden Man was excavated in Kazakhstan in 1969-1971 at Kurgan burial site. The archeological finding dates back to V-IV centuries BC.

    On October 1, 2019, the National Library of Kazakhstan opened the exhibition «The Great Steppe: History and Culture» at the Department of Museums in Kuala-Lumpur, Malaysia. The exhibition will be held till October 31, 2019 as part of the international project «The Gold Man Procession through the Museums of the World.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore